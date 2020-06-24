Mary Andruskiwec
Mary Angela Andruskiwec, age 98 of Trumbull, beloved wife of the late Edward Andruskiwec passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 200 with her loving family by her side. Born in Bridgeport, she was the daughter of the late Luigi and Angelina Bertola Bianchi. Mary was a graduate of Bassick High School in 1939, she later worked at the school as the secretary. Before being a secretary, she was self-employed, working next to her husband at the Pembroke Restaurant in Bridgeport. Mary was a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 10059 in Trumbull and the St. Theresa Ladies Confraternity Group. She was the matriarch of her family, always hosting family gatherings at her home, she will be sadly missed.
Mary leaves behind her three children, Raymond Andruskiwec, Marianne and her husband Bernard Simons, Jay Andruskiwec and his wife Sharon, her five grandchildren; Brian, Rebecca, Danielle, Alyssa and Michael.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Theresa Church, Trumbull followed by interment in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. In abiding with Mary's wishes, calling hours have been omitted. The Commerce Hill Radozycki Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. I lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salesian Missions and CT Children's Medical Center Foundation in memory of Mary. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 24, 2020.