Mary Ann S. Urbano Bertig, age 74, of Shelton, beloved wife of Robert Bertig Sr., passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Born on February 21, 1945 in Bridgeport, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Natalie Pecoraino Urbano. Mary Ann was a retired credit supervisor for Santa Fuel with 36 years of dedicated service. Affectionately called Mimi, Mary Ann treasured time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. The unconditional love she provided will continue to live in their hearts. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her beloved husband of 54 years, Robert, survivors include two loving children, Robert Bertig Jr. and his wife Stephanie of Trinity, FL and Leigh Ann McCabe and her husband Matthew of Trumbull, four cherished grandchildren, Ryan, Danny, Meghan and Maya, a brother Frank Urbano and his wife Roz of Seymour, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff and doctors of Smilow Cancer Center of Trumbull, especially her angel, Meghan, for the professional care and compassion given to Mary Ann. Funeral services will take place on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and at 10:00 a.m. in St. Lawrence Church, Shelton for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Thursday from 4 – 7 p.m. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Smilow Cancer Hospital c/o Yale New Haven Hospital, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508.