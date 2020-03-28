|
Mary Ann Fuchs
Mary Ann Fuchs, age 84, of Shelton, formerly of Stratford, passed away on March 23, 2020 in her home. She was the beloved wife of Thomas Fuchs with whom she celebrated their 63rd anniversary on March 2, 2020. Mary Ann was born in Cromwell, Connecticut on October 28, 1935 to the late Frank and Helen (Moskey) Czlapinski and has been a longtime area resident. She was a retired bookkeeper for Center Auto Supply. Mary Ann enjoyed knitting and crocheting, playing pinochle and was an avid fan of the U-Conn Women's Basketball team. Survivors in addition to her beloved husband of 63 years, include her devoted sons, Thomas Fuchs and his wife Karin of Oxford, and David Fuchs and his wife Lynne of Stratford, 6 cherished grandchildren, Kevin, Kimberly, Kyle, Kelsey and her fiancé Jordan, Ali and Emma, 2 sisters, Elizabeth Atkinson, and Lucille Olszewski and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary Ann was predeceased by her brothers, Francis, Edward, John, Walter, Zigmund, and Joseph Czlapinski, and sisters, Helen Kokoski, Genevieve Lozinski, and Natalie Koshiba. Due to the current health situation, the family has elected to have a private family service. A memorial service to celebrate Mary Ann's life will be announced at a later time. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 29, 2020