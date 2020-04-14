|
|
Mary Ann Grabowski
Mary Ann Grabowski, age 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Bishop Wicke Health Care Center. Born in Bridgeport on May 15, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Antoinette Balcer Grabowski. Mary was an administrative assistant for General Electric before her retirement. She was a loving and caring aunt and will be missed by all who loved her. She is survived by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Mary Ann was predeceased by five brothers and a sister.
Unfortunately, due to the current pandemic crisis, all funeral services and burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery were private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 15, 2020