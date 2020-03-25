|
|
Mary Ann McDonnell
Mary Ann Gorbutt McDonnell, age 84, of Shelton, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital. She was the devoted wife of the late Lawrence P. McDonnell. Born in Staten Island, NY on December 14, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Alice Cole Gorbutt and was a longtime resident Easton, where she raised her family, before moving to Shelton. Mary Ann was a registered nurse and worked for many years as a maternity nurse in hospitals and private practice, and as a private skilled nurse before her retirement. Mary Ann was a caring, loving and nurturing person to her family as well as the patients she cared for during her career as an RN. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, friends and church group, cooking, tending to her garden, and reading and hosting her book club. She was also a dog lover and cherished the companionship of her many four-legged friends over the years. She lived a life filled with laughter and love, and her joyful spirit was always apparent, particularly at gatherings with family and friends. Her unconditional love was shown in her devotion to her husband and family. A wonderful mom and grandmother to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and loyal friend; she will be truly missed by all who knew her. Survivors include her four loving children, Theresa Pompilii and her husband Daniel of Media, PA, Christopher McDonnell and his wife Lynn of Newtown, William McDonnell and his fiancée Debra Grosner of Fairfield and Stephen McDonnell and his wife Mandy of Fairfield, a brother, Thomas Gorbutt and his wife Jan of White Plains, NY, a sister, Patricia Holmes and her husband Bruce of Ellsworth, ME and three grandchildren, Danielle Ashbridge and her husband Stephen, Christopher Pompilii and Jack McDonnell as well as two cherished great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Scarlett Ashbridge and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her first born son, Peter McDonnell, a granddaughter, Grace McDonnell, and great granddaughter Isla Ashbridge.
Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, funeral and interment services will be held privately. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 in memory of Mary Ann McDonnell. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 29, 2020