Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Name of Jesus Church
1950 Barnum Ave.
Stratford, CT
Mary Ann Salvaggio


1939 - 2019
Mary Ann Salvaggio Obituary
Mary Ann Salvaggio
Mary Ann K. Salvaggio, age 80 of Shelton, entered into rest on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in St. Mary' Hospital Vitas Unit. She was born on July 2, 1939 in Bridgeport daughter of the late William and Anna Lashinsky and has been a Shelton resident for most of her life. She was a cashier for over 20 years in Stop and Shop in Shelton where she enjoyed talking to all of her customers. She also prayed her rosary daily. She leaves her beloved friends Annie and Peter L'Atrella, Spring Wyatt and Al Strazza. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 5 to 7 PM in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton. On Thursday, October 3, 2019 friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM at the Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1950 Barnum Ave., Stratford. Her burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to St. Mary' Hospital Vitas Unit, 56 Franklin Street 4th Floor, Waterbury, CT 06706. Offer online condolences at www.riverviewfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 29, 2019
