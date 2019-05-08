Sr. Mary Ann Tantalo, SSND

Wilton – Sister Mary Ann Tantalo, a member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, died on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Lourdes Health Care Center in Wilton, at the age of 105. Mary Ann was born on May 1, 1914 in Rochester, NY daughter of the late Lorenzo and Josephine (Cocuzzi) Tantalo.

After pronouncing her vows as a School Sister of Notre Dame in 1948, she began teaching at St. Rita School in Brooklyn, NY and also taught in Tampa, FL, Baltimore City, MD, Trumbull, CT, and Rochester, Westbury and Warwick, NY. She worked at Bishop Kearney School in Rochester, NY as a Librarian from 1974 – 1993 and with the Volunteer Ministry from 1993 – 1999. In her retirement she resided at Villa Notre Dame in Wilton.

Friends may call at the Villa Notre Dame, 345 Belden Hill Road, Wilton on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. A wake service will be held at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. in the Chapel at Villa Notre Dame. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Bethel, CT.

Memorial contributions may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, Atlantic – Midwest Province, c/o Development Office, 345 Belden Hill Road, Wilton, CT 06897

Published in Connecticut Post on May 8, 2019