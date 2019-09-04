Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Lawrence Church
505 Shelton Ave.
Shelton, CT
A Memorial Service for Mrs. Mary Ann (Kozlowski) Tiberio of Shelton, CT, 84, who passed away on July 15, 2019 will be held on Saturday September 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave., Shelton. Born and raised in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Frank and Mary Kozlowski. She was a Trumbull resident for many years prior to retiring in Fort Pierce Florida. Besides her parents, Mary Ann was predeceased by her loving husband Robert J. Tiberio, her son Robert J. Tiberio, Jr. and her brother Frank Kozlowski, Jr. Mary Ann is survived by her beloved son Stephen Tiberio and his wife Beth of Shelton; three grandchildren Alyssa Altorelli and her husband Myles, Lauren Mirafiore and her husband Anthony and Stephen Tiberio, Jr; a great granddaughter Elliana Altorelli; a sister Barbara Whitney of Port St. Lucie Florida as well as several nieces and nephews.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 5, 2019
