Mary Mahigel Avila
Mary Mahigel Avila, age 87 of Fairfield, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital. Born on February 6, 1933, she was raised in the South End of Bridgeport. Mary attended Roosevelt Elementary School and was a member of the Central High School Class of 1951. She married Luis Avila from Holguín, Cuba and they celebrated 60 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2011. Following high school, Mary worked as a timekeeper for VCA of Bridgeport and as a clerk at People's Bank. While raising her family, she also worked as a nursery school instructor at Westminster Presbyterian Church and as a teacher's assistant in a Bilingual Special Education Program in Bridgeport. Along with her husband Luis, Mary coordinated and facilitated a youth group program at Westminster Presbyterian Church for many years, providing a place for young people to socialize in a faith-based community. Mary was an active member of Bible study classes and prayer groups, some of which she led at her church and in her home with dear friends.
Mary was a loving daughter, devoted wife, dedicated mother, adored abuela, proud great-grandmother, and an incredibly special aunt to many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all who were graced with the gift of knowing her. Among many of her beautiful qualities, she will be remembered for her steadfast faith, her laughter and sense of humor, her generosity and hospitality, and her unconditional love.
Mary was predeceased by her parents Samuel and Jeanette Lewis Mahigel; her step-mother Anna Mahigel; her brother Michael Mahigel; her sister Sally Mahigel McDowell; and her brothers-in-law Jorge Avila and Edilberto Avila. She is survived by her children Linda Avila-Jaggy and husband Peter Jaggy; Suzanne Avila Sugrue and husband Joe Sugrue; Louisa Correll and fiancé Sam Morrow; and Christina Avila and fiancé Genaro Gilarmino; her sister Elizabeth Keklik; her brother Dr. Elias Mahigel; her brothers-in-law Carlos and Javier Avila; and her adoring grandchildren Margot Jaggy, Peter Jaggy, Luis Jaggy and wife Katie Wysham, Jacqueline Sugrue-Tait and husband Ian Tait, Joseph Sugrue, Stephanie Correll, Julia Correll, Daniel Correll, Tamara Castro, and her great-granddaughter Olivia.
A private funeral service took place at Mountain Grove Cemetery in Bridgeport on April 3, 2020. Donations in Mary's memory may be made to the Bridgeport Hospital Foundation COVID-19 Support Fund at foundation.bridgeporthospital.org or by mail to Bridgeport Hospital, 267 Grant Street, Bridgeport, CT, 06610 or to the American Bible Society by phone at 1-866-895-4448.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 9, 2020