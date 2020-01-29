|
|
Mary K. Baker
Mary K. Baker, age 89, longtime resident of Milford, beloved wife of the late Earl C. Baker, passed away in Toms River, NJ on Jan. 27, 2020. She was born on Feb. 22, 1930 in Jersey City, NJ and was the daughter of the late Francis and Anna (Larkin) Rouse. She worked for the former Robert Shaw Controls in Milford before her retirement. Mrs. Baker was an active member for over 50 years at St. Ann Church and their Ladies Guild, Catholic Daughters, the Post #7788 Auxiliary and also a member of the Professional Women of Milford. Mrs. Baker is survived by her devoted children, Barry Baker (Margaret) of Milford and Patricia Chadwick (David) of Brick, NJ and four grandchildren, Matthew Chadwick (Laura) of Arlington, VA, Colleen Torres (Richard) of Colts Neck, NJ, Spencer Baker (Michelle) of North Haven and Tyler Baker (Laura) Baker of Madison, NJ and six great-grandchildren. She also leaves her brother, James Rouse of Bridgeport and Robert Rouse of Milford and several nieces and nephews. Her brother William Rouse and her sister, Anna Csizmadia predeceased her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 1st at 9:00 a.m. (DIRECTLY) at St. Ann Church (Saint Raphael Parish), 501 Naugatuck Ave., Milford. Interment to follow in King's Highway Cemetery, Milford. Family and friends may call on Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 BRIDGEPORT AVENUE, MILFORD. Donations may be made in her memory to the Milford Toys for Tots. To share a memory, please go to www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 30, 2020