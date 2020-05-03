Mary Susan Banas
Mary Susan Banas, age 95, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2020, after a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of the late George J. Banas Jr. and was a longtime resident of Trumbull who also enjoyed living her last five years at Crosby Commons in Shelton. Mary was born in Bridgeport, CT on February 15th, 1925, and was the daughter of Italian immigrants, Pietro and Assunta Faustine. Mary was a retired antiques dealer and estate sale manager. She was active in the St. Catherine of Siena Ladies Guild, the Trumbull Historical Society, the Bridgeport Historical Society, the American Shakespeare Theatre, the Nichols Garden Club, and the Nichols Improvement Association. Mary was a loving mother and grandmother with many talents. She was a gourmet cook who enjoyed entertaining and sharing her gift of hospitality, was an accomplished gardener, and an avid historian. She developed a passion and expertise for 18th century crafts and antique restoration. Mary was involved with the historic dating of homes in the Nichols area and initiated the tradition of decorating holiday greens on the street signs throughout Nichols. Mary and her husband George were world travelers, always returning with special gifts for the family. Family and friends enjoyed being guests at their summer home on Cape Cod. Mary will be remembered by her family and friends for her kindness, generosity, great sense of humor and memorable expressions. She will be missed by her three children, Jane Higgins of Huntington, Robert Banas and his wife (Teri) of Mystic, David Banas and his wife (Tina) of Trumbull, and daughter-in-law, Elaine Banas of Hamden; nine grandchildren, James (Heather), Katherine (Mark), Sarah (Craig), Mary, Nicholas, Matthew, Christopher, Laura, and Andrew; six great-grandchildren, Charles, Molly, Robert, Adelaide, Samantha, and Sophia. In addition, she is survived by two sisters-in-law, Helen Banas and Marie Faustine, as well as several nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her devoted husband George, her son George, as well as her brothers John Faustine, Nick Faustine, Peter Faustine, and her son-in-law James Higgins. Due to concerns at this time surrounding social gatherings, all funeral services and interment were held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 3, 2020.