Mary Barbiero

Mary Makoving Barbiero
Mary Makoving Barbiero, age 99, of Belleair Beach, FL, beloved wife of the late Ralph Barbiero Sr, died Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Largo Medical Center. Mrs. Barbiero was born in Bridgeport and was a longtime area resident before moving to Florida. She was a retired manager of the Snack Shop at the Westfield Mall (Trumbull Shopping Park). She worked at Remington Arms and General Electric during the WWII war effort. She is survived by her devoted son and daughter-in-law; Dr. Ralph Barbiero Ed. E and Marcia (Loxsom) Barbiero, of Belleair Beach, FL, two grandsons; Joseph and John Barbiero and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will take place on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Cemetery Nichols Ave., Stratford. Please follow social distancing guidelines and masks are required. To light a candle or leave a condolence online, go to www.larsonfh.com