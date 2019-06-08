Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
167 Wakelee Avenue
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 734-1490
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Lawrence Church
505 Shelton Avenue
Shelton, CT
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Lawn Cemetery
Shelton, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Baron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Baron


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Baron Obituary
Mary A. Baron
Mary A. Baron entered into eternal life on June 7, 2019. Mary was born in Bridgeport on April 24, 1929 to Giuseppe and Carolina (Jennie) Aprile. She was the beloved wife of Donald W. Baron. She was a longtime member of St. Lawrence Parish in Shelton and was involved for many years with the Alter Society, Huntington Homemakers, The Olde Ripton Garden Club and volunteered at St. Vincent DePaul. Mary is survived by her three daughters and their husbands, Carolyn Ivanoff and her husband Nicholas of Seymour, Roseann Adiletta and her husband Michael of Seymour, and Patricia Rimkoski and her husband David of Naugatuck. She was the loving grandmother of five grandchildren, Nicholas Ivanoff, Genevieve Schwartz and her husband Tim, Michael Adiletta, Joseph Adiletta and Genevieve Rimkoski. Mary is also survived by her sister, Eleanor Mencel and her husband Joseph, and several nieces and nephews. There are no calling hours but family and friends are invited to mass at St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Avenue, Shelton, CT on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 11:00 am. Interment will take place at Lawn Cemetery in Shelton immediately following church. Memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or The Saint Vincent DePaul Shoppe, 237 Roosevelt Drive, Derby, CT 06418. www.stvincentdepaulvalley.homestead.com Arrangements are entrusted to Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia, CT. Online condolences may be made at www.wakeleememorial.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
Download Now