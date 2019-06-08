Mary A. Baron

Mary A. Baron entered into eternal life on June 7, 2019. Mary was born in Bridgeport on April 24, 1929 to Giuseppe and Carolina (Jennie) Aprile. She was the beloved wife of Donald W. Baron. She was a longtime member of St. Lawrence Parish in Shelton and was involved for many years with the Alter Society, Huntington Homemakers, The Olde Ripton Garden Club and volunteered at St. Vincent DePaul. Mary is survived by her three daughters and their husbands, Carolyn Ivanoff and her husband Nicholas of Seymour, Roseann Adiletta and her husband Michael of Seymour, and Patricia Rimkoski and her husband David of Naugatuck. She was the loving grandmother of five grandchildren, Nicholas Ivanoff, Genevieve Schwartz and her husband Tim, Michael Adiletta, Joseph Adiletta and Genevieve Rimkoski. Mary is also survived by her sister, Eleanor Mencel and her husband Joseph, and several nieces and nephews. There are no calling hours but family and friends are invited to mass at St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Avenue, Shelton, CT on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 11:00 am. Interment will take place at Lawn Cemetery in Shelton immediately following church. Memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or The Saint Vincent DePaul Shoppe, 237 Roosevelt Drive, Derby, CT 06418. www.stvincentdepaulvalley.homestead.com Arrangements are entrusted to Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia, CT. Online condolences may be made at www.wakeleememorial.com. Published in Connecticut Post on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary