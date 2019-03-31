Connecticut Post Obituaries
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of Trinity Episcopal Church
651 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Memorial Garden of Trinity
Mary Barrett Obituary
Mary Sadtler Field Barrett
Mary Sadtler Field Barrett, age 81, formerly of Southport, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2018. Friends are invited to join her family in celebrating Mary's life on April 27, Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Trinity Episcopal Church, 651 Pequot Avenue, Southport, with the Reverend Peggy Hodgkins officiating. She will be interred in the Memorial Garden of Trinity immediately following her service. To order flowers online, for travel directions, or to sign her guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 31, 2019
