Mary Sadtler Field Barrett
Mary Sadtler Field Barrett, age 81, formerly of Southport, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2018. Friends are invited to join her family in celebrating Mary's life on April 27, Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Trinity Episcopal Church, 651 Pequot Avenue, Southport, with the Reverend Peggy Hodgkins officiating. She will be interred in the Memorial Garden of Trinity immediately following her service. To order flowers online, for travel directions, or to sign her guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 31, 2019