Mary Hunter Beers, age 71, of Milford, died on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Mary was born in Milford on October 19, 1947 to the late Mr. and Mrs. Julia Osbourne Hunter. Mary was a retired payroll associate and worked at ADP for over 10 years. Mary was a member of the Greater Bridgeport Association of the Deaf, Southwest Deaf Senior Citizens and the CT Association of the Deaf. She was also a parishioner of Our Lady of Peace Church in Stratford. Survivors include her children, Laureen Beers Smalley and her husband Tim of Henderson, NV and Harper John Beers of Milford, and grandson, Zylan Smalley. Services will be private. The Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit, www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 12, 2019
