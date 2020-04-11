|
Mary A. Belardinelli
Mary A. Ettorre Belardinelli, age 101, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Alfred Belardinelli, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020 in Bishop Wicke Health and Rehabilitation Center. Due to the current health situation, a memorial service to celebrate Mary's life will be announced at a later date. The Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. To celebrate her memory, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 12, 2020