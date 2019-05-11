Mary Belush

Guilford - Mrs. Mary Belush was born on June 7, 1925 in Bridgeport, CT to John and Susan (Krafchik) Kopchik. She was 93 years young and presently resided at The Gables Solstice in Guilford, CT. On May 8, 2019, Mary walked into heaven from Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Mary was predeceased by her sister Anna Kopchik and brother George Kopchik. She is survived by her daughters Karen (Coughlin) Belush of Branford, CT and Carol (Belush) and Charles Matuszewski of Cape Coral, FL. Two granddaughters Kelly (Coughlin) and Ryan, Mackenzie and Kristin (Coughlin) and George Norden of Guilford, CT. Mary's love of her life were her grandchildren including four great-grandchildren; Brody and Collyns Mackenzie and Colbie Ann and Finn Norden. She also had the pleasure of nieces and nephews and a dear friend Betty Russo of Southbury.

Mary began life with her husband, Joseph Belush in Stratford, CT with years of building her family working at Remington Arms and enjoying the community. They moved to Heritage Village in Southbury for retirement and Mary resided there for twenty seven years. They flourished with activities, meeting wonderful friends and their love of traveling the world. Mary always remembered special treasures for her grand and great-grandchildren which gave her a loving purpose to continue to live a vibrant, productive life. Mary also graciously volunteered for years at Waterbury Hospital and became a wonderful caregiver for her sister Anna.

Mary's Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. George Roman Catholic Church in Guilford followed by her burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Southbury, CT at 12:45 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Guilford Food Bank in care of the Bennett Funeral Home, 91 N. Cliff St., Ansonia, CT 06401.

The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with one's heart. That was Mary.