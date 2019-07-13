|
|
Mary Beth Coover
Mary Beth Coover, 60, of Trumbull, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 with her family by her side. Beth was born July 4, 1959 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the daughter of the late William and Mary Coover.
Beth enjoyed swimming and was known for her extensive Tweety Bird collection, which lead to her nickname "Tweety." Beth's beloved family and cat, Missy, were everything to her. She is survived by her sons Mark Coover (Lea) and Robert Coover; four cherished grandchildren: Molly VanWerven, Emma Coover, Nevaeh Coover and Paige Schamko; sisters: Patricia Jensen, Joyce (Robert) Conklin, Catherine (Michael) Andrew, Debbie (Ralph) Giannattassio, Carol (Chuck) Livak; her brother, Richard Coover, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and dear friends. She was preceded by a daughter, Christine Coover and brother, William Coover. A celebration of life will be held at Kettletown State Park, 1400 George's Hill Road, Southbury, CT, Sunday, July 21, 2019, 12:00 pm -4:00 pm. Memorial donations may be made in Beth's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on July 14, 2019