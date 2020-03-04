|
|
Mary V. Ziemba Bienkowski
Mary V. (Ziemba) Bienkowski, age 99 of Shelton, the beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Bienkowski entered into eternal rest on the morning of March 2nd, 2020 in her home with her son by her side. Mary was born in Derby on October 28th, 1920 to her Polish immigrant parents, Peter and Valeria Ziemba. She graduated from St. Michael the Archangel grammar school in East Derby and from Derby High School. Mary often spoke of the good times she had in her youth; roller-skating the Belt Line, riding the trolleys, trips to Savan Rock in her dad's car and fun times at home with her eight siblings. She enjoyed her high school summers sunbathing at Indian Well and working at Woodruff Farms in Orange. As a young woman she and her sisters would buy the latest fashions in NYC and attend many dances and parties. Mary contributed to the war effort when she was employed as a riveter on the Corsair naval fighter at Chance Vought Aircraft in Stratford. She also worked at Sikorsky Aircraft. On November 20th, 1948 she married Joe, her grammar school classmate, and they ventured on a one-month honeymoon across the US and Mexico. They also enjoyed travels to Europe, Africa and the Middle East throughout their 61- year marriage including trips behind the Iron Curtain. Mary was a former member of the Polish White Eagle Society and the Catholic War Veterans' Ladies Auxillary where she volunteered at the VA Hospital. She was employed for over 20 years at National School Studios in Derby where she made many good friends with whom her and her husband took trips and had dinner parties. Mary was an avid walker, loved to read and enjoyed Broadway performances. She loved nature and often put together wildflower arrangements from her walks in the woods. Those who knew Mary will remember her by her easy-going nature, fun-loving personality and her extraordinary generosity. She helped many people in her lifetime. She is the sister of Geraldine Frosceno and the late Josephine Seferlis, Helen Tabaka, Edwin Ziemba, Eugene (Gus) Ziemba, Olga Bomba, Richard (Bunny) Ziemba and Chester Ziemba. She is the beloved mother of Joseph E. Bienkowski, Myra (and Edward) Faulkner, and Margaret (and Christopher) Sheppard. She is the cherished grandmother of Edward (and Eileen) Faulkner, Alexander (and Stephanie) Faulkner, Anastasia (and Christopher) Berglind, and Christopher and Mary Sheppard. She is the great grandmother of Quint and Arthur Faulkner. In spite of a decade long struggle with dementia, Mary was an inspiration to all who cared for her and knew her. It was her strong will and independent nature that protected a space which allowed her true spirit and good heart to prevail. During her illness she continued to bring joy to others. Mary's children were blessed with the help of warm and wonderful caregivers including Stephanie and Steve Kampler, Joanne Pawlowski, Selma Macko and Angela Fusco. Friends may greet the family on Sunday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth Street, Derby. On Monday a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. in St. Michael's Church, 75 Derby Avenue, Derby, interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael's Church, 75 New Haven Avenue, Derby, CT 06418. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.adzimafh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 5, 2020