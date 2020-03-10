|
|
Mary Bochanis
Mary Bochanis, of Bridgeport, CT, beloved artist, teacher, mother, grandmother and a woman dedicated to her family and her faith, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020. She was 95 years old. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Dr. Theodore "Ted" Bochanis and her big brother John Josephs of Bronx, NY and is survived by her four "boys", George (Enid) of Henderson, Nevada, John (Megan) from Fairfield, CT, Jordan, also from Fairfield, and Dean (Shirlee) from Westbrook, CT.
Born in Queens, NY she was the daughter of the late Iordanis and Angeliki Josephs.
She will be missed for the unconditional love, attention and sage advice she gave her twelve grandchildren: Athena, Theo, Aris, Nick, Gus, Angelo, Myles, Natalie, Alexandra, Adara, Alana and Dimitri.
As well as being a full-time, involved mother for her sons, who needed every second of her guidance, and an excellent cook with a library of wonderful Greek recipes, Mary was an accomplished oil and watercolor artist and teacher.
She studied at the Art Students League in New York City and at the Silvermine School of Art. She won numerous awards including the Connecticut Watercolor Society, The Brush & Palette Club, the New Haven Paint & Clay Club and the Maxine Smith Watercolor Prize Award. The Town of Fairfield honored Mary for her work with a street banner recognizing prominent local artists. Her work also appeared on magazine covers and greeting cards. She taught art classes in her home "studio" for over 20 years, where her many students were treated like family.
Mary was creative in everything she did, and in true Hellenic fashion, she valued beauty, and turned everything she touched - from an old piece of furniture to a classic Greek dessert – into a work of art.
She was a faithful and proud member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Bridgeport. Mary's service to church was emblematic of her family's Greek faith; her mother-in-law served as the first president of Holy Trinity's Ladies's Philoptochos Society.
She was a constant source of love, friendship and good common-sense advice for all who knew her. She will be dearly missed.
Mary died on International Women's Day, a fitting tribute, indeed.
The Rite of Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March, 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Bridgeport with Fr. Georgios Livaditis Presbyter officiating followed by interment at Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. Calling hours will take place on Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until time of service in the church. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. Donations may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in memory of Mary. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation visit us at commercehillfh.com
AIONIA H MNHMH
Published in Connecticut Post from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020