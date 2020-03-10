|
|
Mary Bochanis
Mary Bochanis age 95 of Bridgeport, loving wife of the late Theodore Bochanis passed away peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020. Full obituary will be in Thursday's CT Post.
The Rite of Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March, 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Bridgeport with Fr. Georgios Livaditis Presbyter officiating followed by interment at Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. Calling hours will take place on Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until time of service in the church. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. Donations may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in memory of Mary. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 11, 2020