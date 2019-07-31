|
Mary Elizabeth Duncan
Mary Elizabeth Duncan Bryant affectionately known as "Pete," age 96, of Bridgeport, CT, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Lord Chamberlain Nursing Facility, Stratford, CT. She was born August 24, 1922, to the late Frances and Addie Bell Holbrook Duncan. Mary had been a resident of Bridgeport for over 75 years. Mary leaves to cherish her memory four sons, George (Redell) Bryant of North Charleston, SC, Paul Bryant of Houston, TX, Keith (Debra) Bryant of West Haven, CT and Jeffrey Bryant of Stratford, CT. Mary was predeceased by one son, Samuel "Babe" Bryant. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Mount Aery Baptist Church, 73 Frank Street, Bridgeport. Viewing hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral services will start at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, 885 Boston Ave., Bridgeport, CT. Arrangements are entrusted to Baker-Isaac Funeral Services, 985 Stratford Ave., Bridgeport, CT. For more information, visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 1, 2019