Mary Clare Burke Powers
May 16, 1932-October 22, 2020 Mary Clare Burke Powers, age 88, of Fairfield, passed away on October 22, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital. She was born in Carbondale, PA on May 16, 1932, to the late Anna Lyons Burke and John Burke. She was predeceased by her husband Steven A. Powers, her parents, her brothers Jack Burke and Gerald Burke.
She's a graduate of Harding High School. Mary was well liked and a good friend to many. And was a wonderful mother to her daughter. She was a good cook, and at one time had her own lovely vegetable garden.
In her younger days, she was a wonderful dancer and could be found dancing with friends at the Ritz Ballroom and Pleasure Beach Ballroom.
Mary retired from customer service at CUC International in 1997. Prior to that, she was a waitress for 27 years and worked for many years at Bridgeport's famed Ocean Sea Grill.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Cathleen M. Burke, and many nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed, and forever in our hearts.
There will be no calling hours. A private service will be held at a later day at St. Michael's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alzheimer's Foundation. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
.