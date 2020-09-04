Mary Carawlanis

1/
Mary Chamoures Carawlanis age 88 of Bridgeport, loving wife of 58 years to the late Louis J. Carawlanis passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Born in Danbury, she was the daughter of the late James and Evanthea Gounoukakes Chamoures.
Survivors include her two children, Peter Carawlanis, Catherine and her husband Fred Medinas all of Bridgeport. Four grandchildren: Leia and her fiancé Mariano-Lee, Vana, Angelique and Shannon, great-grandchildren Ayden and August, sister-in-law Mercene Chamoures, several nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her two brothers Efthemious and his wife Fran Chamoures and Andrew Chamoures.
Friends are invited to attend the Rite of Burial on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 4070 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, followed by interment in Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. until time of service in the church. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main Street, Bridgeport has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in memory of Mary.
AIONIA H MNHMH



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 4, 2020.
