|
|
Mary D. Carrafiello
Mary D. (Merola) Carrafiello, age 102, of Trumbull, CT passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones, on September 26, 2019. She was born in Bridgeport, CT, the daughter of the late Marco and Concetta (Mingioni) Merola. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Frank A. Carrafiello following 47 years of marriage. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Anthony and Frank, and grandson Adam LaBarre (and, at 102, just about everyone else). She is survived by three children, Mary McCarriston (Dan), Estelle Carrafiello, and Michael Carrafiello (Donna), her grandchildren Laura McCarriston (Jeffrey), Melissa Rolands (Michael), and her great-grandson, Jonathan Frank Rolands. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, great and great-great-nieces and nephews including her special beach buddies, Sally and Coreen Pace. Mary's family meant everything to her and she loved them, "one and all." Her passion was to cook and bake for her family. Viewing will be at Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull on Saturday, September 28 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Trumbull at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Long Hill Burial Grounds, Trumbull. The family requests donations be made in Mary's memory to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489 or Vitas Healthcare, 199 Park Rd., Suite 102, Middlebury, CT 06762. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 27, 2019