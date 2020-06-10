Mary Celine (Crotty)
Crowley
Mary Celine (Crotty) Crowley passed quietly on Thursday, June 4th in Milford, CT. Born in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of the late John G. and Mary E. (Maloney) Crotty. Mary grew up on Long Island in a fun-loving family that honored their Irish heritage. She graduated in one of the first classes of Malloy College with a teaching degree. After raising her children in Rockville Center, NY and Wilton, CT, Mary went back to school earning her Nursing and Health Administration degrees, and went on to manage local nursing homes in Connecticut as part of a second career she was very proud of. She enjoyed reading and was a former member of the Garden Club of Milford.
Mary leaves behind her children Kathy (Rick) Ruther, Suzanne (Rick) Strawn, and Billy, Jr., grandchildren Carolyn, Mike, Anne Estelle, and Jackson, sister Kathy (Ted) Kobishyn and brother Peter, as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her brother Michael, sister Geraldine Baron, former husband Bill Crowley, and beloved dog Lucy.
Services will be private. If you are so moved, please make a donation in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 10, 2020.