Mary E. Chacho

Mary E. Chacho, age 87, of Stratford, wife of the late Raymond Chacho, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Jewish Senior Services.

Mary was a graduate of Roger Ludlowe High School. She retired as a bookkeeper from Valve Corporation of America. Mary enjoyed accompanying Ray on many fishing trips to Maine. She was an avid bowler and loved game nights with the girls. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving family.

Survivors include a brother-in-law, George Dirgo of Shelton; a sister-in-law, Claire Lavender of Florida; six nieces, Carole Topar, Susan Dias and her husband Sal, Christine Lavender and Roberta Crichton, Cathleen Lavender and Dennis Masch, Cindy Rogers and her husband Paul and Loretta Zeitz and her husband Paul; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Frank and Henry (Babe) Lavender; a sister-in-law, Eleanor Dirgo; and a nephew, Randall James Lavender.

Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Mark Church with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment at St. John Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may call on Tuesday from 8:30 am – 9:30 am at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford.