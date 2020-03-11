|
Mary Casimiro Costello
Mary Casimiro Costello, age 94, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Domenick A. Costello, Sr., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 with her family by her side. Born in New York, NY, on August 24, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Rosario and Jennie Iurato Casimiro. Mary was a retired employee of the former Connecticut National Bank with over 30 years of dedicated service. She was a member of the bingo group at St. Margaret's Shrine and enjoyed spending winters in Del Ray Beach, FL. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Mary enjoyed being with her family and looked forward to Sunday dinner when the family was together. Survivors include three sons, Rudy A. Costello, Sr. and his wife, Lucille of Bridgeport, Domenick A. Costello, Jr. and his wife, Paula of Shelton and Richard R. Costello and his wife, Lisa of Fairfield, six grandchildren, Rudy A. Costello, Jr. and his wife, Assunta, Thomas Domenick Costello, Mary Angela Barone and her husband Jon, Christopher Costello and his wife Lori, Jennifer Pizighelli and her husband Marty and Jeanna King and her husband Padraig, 10 great-grandchildren, Jason and Kyle Costello, Alessandra and Luca Costello, Gianna Pizighelli, Blake, Jonathan, Brooklyn Maria, Hailey Josephine Barone and Maggie King, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her twin sister, Josephine Maniscalco.
Funeral services will take place on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. from the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Fairfield, for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may call on Saturday morning from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 12, 2020