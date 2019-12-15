|
Mary E. DeFeo
Mary E. DeFeo, age 64, of Trumbull, beloved wife of Carmine DeFeo, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Born in Taunton, MA on February 27, 1955, she was a daughter of the late George and Mary O'Regan Devitt. At the core, Mary was family. Starting with her own siblings she formed lasting traditions. While creating her own family, she was adamant about keeping those traditions going through the years from Friday night pizza, birthdays, trips to the Cape, weeks at the lake, and of course, Christmas. Mary's door was always open, taking in all along the way. If you knew her, no one ever left hungry. She was quick to let you know what she thought. She had expectations that weren't difficult to know, even when she didn't verbalize them. Mary was the calm during storms and the steady hand that kept everyone going. She expected nothing in return for her kindness. In all that she did, from lavish Christmas parties to apple pies, her response from a compliment was quickly brushed off with a simple "It's not that difficult." Mary will always be remembered for her infectious laugh and beautiful blue eyes. In addition to her beloved husband of 44 years, Carmine, survivors include her four loving daughters, Kelli (Kevin), Jennifer (David), Jessica and Erin, four cherished grandchildren, Ryan, Alexa, Owen and Noah, two brothers, Patrick Raggiani (Susan), Richard Devitt (Christi), two sisters, Susan Arnold, Catherine Devitt, and her mother-in-law, Aida DeFeo. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, in-laws, out-laws and those close friends she considered family. Mary was predeceased by her brother Paul Devitt, brother-in-law Geoffrey Almedia, sister-in-law Linda Tuscano, nephew Jason Tuscano, and her father-in-law, Gaetano DeFeo. Funeral services will take place on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. directly in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 200 Shelton Rd., Trumbull for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Nichols Village Cemetery, Trumbull. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Wednesday from 4 – 8 p.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Friends of Crosby Mansion, P.O. Box 1888, Brewster, MA 02631 or the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation at [email protected] To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 16, 2019