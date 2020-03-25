|
Mary Delventhal
Mary Delventhal, age 87, of Shelton entered into rest
on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Griffin Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was the devoted wife of the late Edwin A. Delventhal. Mary was born in Derby on October 3, 1932, daughter of the late Clarence and Catherine (Carey) Heim and was a lifelong Shelton resident. A graduate of Shelton High School, Southern Connecticut State Teacher's College and the University of New Haven, she was an elementary school teacher at Elizabeth Shelton School for many years before her retirement. Mary was a member of the First Congregational Church in Derby and served for years as the superintendent of the Sunday School Program. She was also a former Girl Scout Leader. Mary will always be remembered for her love of children and dogs, her sense of humor and her ability to see the positive in any situation. She was the beloved mother of Bruce Delventhal and his wife Dana, Susan Delventhal and her husband Joerg Peter, Alice Dillon and her husband Rick, and Mark Delventhal and his significant other Corinne LaFontain. She was the loving grandmother of Erin, Tanner, Chase, Tim, Shey, Maggie, Scott, Andrew and Krista and aunt of Kurt, Laura, Lisa and Brian. Survivors also include her beloved sister-in-law Anne Delventhal and special cousin by marriage Alan Carlson. She was predeceased by her brother Fran Heim. Her family will memorialize her privately. In honor of her lifelong support of education, contributions may be mailed to the Lillian Pawlowski Fund (a scholarship for Shelton High School students) in care of the Valley Community Foundation 253-A Elizabeth Street, Derby, CT 06418. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 29, 2020