Mary Clare DiBattista
Mary Clare DiBattista, a longtime resident of Milford, CT, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 27, 2019. Mary was born on February 21, 1926 in Nanticoke, PA, to the late Thomas and Mary Lynch. She was a devoted wife of 66 years to her husband, Liberto J. DiBattista, who passed away in 2015.
Mary leaves behind her son, James DiBattista and his wife Elizabeth; her daughter, Clare Aliberti and her husband John; and two granddaughters, Katie Miller and Shannon McCoy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish), 70 Gulf St., Milford, CT (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford, CT. Family and friends are invited to gather on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to Legion of Christ, 475 Oak Ave., Cheshire, CT 06410. To read the full obituary and leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 29, 2019