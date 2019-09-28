Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary DiBattista
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary DiBattista


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary DiBattista Obituary
Mary Clare DiBattista
Mary Clare DiBattista, a longtime resident of Milford, CT, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 27, 2019. Mary was born on February 21, 1926 in Nanticoke, PA, to the late Thomas and Mary Lynch. She was a devoted wife of 66 years to her husband, Liberto J. DiBattista, who passed away in 2015.
Mary leaves behind her son, James DiBattista and his wife Elizabeth; her daughter, Clare Aliberti and her husband John; and two granddaughters, Katie Miller and Shannon McCoy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish), 70 Gulf St., Milford, CT (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford, CT. Family and friends are invited to gather on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to Legion of Christ, 475 Oak Ave., Cheshire, CT 06410. To read the full obituary and leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cody-White Funeral Home
Download Now