Mary Dicicco, age 95 of Derby, entered into rest with her loving family by her side on Thursday, June 20, 2019 in her home whom she shared with her daughter. She was the devoted wife of the late Vito Dicicco. Mary was born in Saugatuck, CT on April 22, 1924, daughter of the late Frank and Rose (Famigletti) Van and was a resident of Westport for most of her life before moving to Derby 12 years ago. She was very passionate and loved her career as a designer and gardener at Gilbertie's Herb and Garden Center in Westport for many years before her retirement Mary was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the American Court Assumption #1167. She also enjoyed knitting. She is the beloved mother of Emilio Dicicco and his wife Judith, Nicoletta Gendreau and her husband John, and Linda Dicicco. She is also survived by 7 cherished grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Andrew Van. Friends may call on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Family and Friends are invited to go directly to Assumption Church, 98 Riverside Ave., Westport on Monday at 11 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, Norwalk.