Mary Rhoad DuJany,
On October 15th while surrounded by her loving family, Mary Rhoad DuJany, 95, aka Polly, NeNe, Dusty, Lady Cartright, journeyed peacefully to her new home to be with her beloved husband Peter and the many Angels who guided her through life. A special woman in so many ways, Mary was an inspiration to all who had the great pleasure of knowing her. Her long life was an example of grace and giving. Through her professional career as a Registered Nurse of over 50 years, she was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, a lifetime volunteer, community servant and spiritual mentor. Born in Arcola, PA, the oldest daughter of six siblings, she helped in raising her cherished brothers and sisters while her parents ran a beautiful family estate turned guest house, "The Bell and Clapper". Mary trained to be an RN at Episcopal Hospital during the war, and shortly after found her home in New York City where she married the love of her life and had two daughters, Honorine Bagwell and Nannette Fatigate. After becoming a young widow, Mary chose to find a new happiness in life and traveled the world, volunteered her time and became active in her communities. Mary was an inspiration to others and even though she lost her sight she never considered it a disability, only another challenge to overcome. Her positive attitude has always remained intact, and Mary showed those around her how to enjoy what is left and that everyday is a gift. Her greatest joys were her family and friends, especially her seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, which she said "made her life worth living". Her beloved grandchildren include Nicole, Jonathan, Christina, Richie, Will, Colette and Henri; and great-grandchildren Christopher, Zachary, Cornelius, Bradley and Benjamin. A funeral service will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11 am at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Arrangements are in the care of the FAIRFIELD FUNERAL HOME OF EDMUND W. DOUGIELLO.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 17, 2019