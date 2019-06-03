Mary S. Dziekonski

Mary S. Dziekonski, age 93, of Fairfield, beloved wife of the late Zygmunt Dziekonski, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. Born in England, the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Shimmin, she came to the United States in 1948 and had been a Fairfield resident for nearly 50 years. Mary received her nursing training in England and worked as a registered nurse and a dental assistant. She enjoyed assisting her elderly friends and neighbors with their shopping and other chores and feeding the local wildlife. Survivors include her daughter, Maria Carlson and her husband Dennis of Harwinton; five grandchildren, Gary W. Murphy and his wife Susan of New Milford, Julie C. Squeglia of New Milford, Cristin Dziekonski of Topsfield, MA, Thomas Dziekonski and his wife Janet of Westport and Margaret Dziekonski of Downingtown, PA; great-grandchildren, Eric and Kyle Murphy, Olivia and Ava Squeglia and Daniel and Abigail Dziekonski; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Michael Dziekonski. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 545 Stratfield Road, Fairfield. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery. Friends may greet the family Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. Friends may consider a contribution in Mary's memory to , 510 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com Published in Connecticut Post on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary