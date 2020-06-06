Mary E. Gregory
Mary Elizabeth (Wines) Gregory, age 89, of Stratford, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020 at Lord Chamberlain Health Center in Stratford. Mary was born in Bridgeport on March 5, 1931 to the late George and Mary (Wright) Wines and had been a lifelong resident. She graduated Harding High School, class of 1949 and for 30+ years she worked as a bookkeeper for R&S Electric Company in Stratford. Mary was a loving mother, sister, aunt and friend. She was strong willed and independent, and she was always happy to share a glass of wine and chat. Mary took pleasure in spending time with her family and she was always "up" on the latest styles, books, TV shows and movies. We would also be remiss if we didn't mention her sweet tooth! She enjoyed the beach and traveled to California on numerous occasions to visit her daughter Denise. Survivors include her beloved children, Denise Gregory of Oakland California, and Scott Gregory of Stratford, a sister in law, Patricia Wines (George) of Shelton, 8 nieces and nephews and a host of grand nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary Elizabeth was pre-deceased by her brothers, James Wines, and George Wines Jr., and sisters, Judith Baker and Mabel Noroian. Mary was truly loved and will be deeply missed. The family would like to thank Tauni Miller for her weekly visits to Mary over the years, they brightened her day. Also, we want to express our gratitude to the staff at Lord Chamberlain for their kindness and compassion. Due to the pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 6, 2020.