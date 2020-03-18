|
|
Mary E. McClinch
Mary E. (Anderson) McClinch, age 74, of Shelton, passed away March 16, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital, with her daughters by her side. Mrs. McClinch was born in New York, NY to the late Henry and Ellen Anderson. She was a retired Library Technician. Mrs. McClinch was predeceased by her beloved husband Charles J. McClinch III, her daughter Margaret Alexander and her brother Richard Anderson. Survivors include her children Kelly Pineau and her husband Robert, Maureen Kudravy and her husband Scott; her sister Eileen Healy and her husband Thomas; her cherished grandchildren Patrick, Meghan, Caitlin, Riley and Abby and her son-in-law Joseph Alexander. Due to recent health concerns, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 19, 2020