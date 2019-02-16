Mary Elaine Ellis

Jan. 21, 1924 - Feb. 14, 2019 SEYMOUR - Mary Elaine (Casey) Ellis, of Seymour, CT, the loving wife of the late George E. Ellis, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Griffin Hospital on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the age of 95. Elaine was born on January 21, 1924 in the Black Rock section of Bridgeport to William and Emma (Byrnes) Casey and was an area resident all her life. Upon the sudden passing of her first husband, Hugh Taulty, Elaine entered the workforce and worked for Sikorsky Aircraft in both Stratford and Bridgeport until her retirement. In 1982, she married George Ellis and began a new life of adventure that included trips to the casino and stays in Florida. She always enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and always enjoyed baking a sweet treat. In her later years, you might find her playing Words with Friends or Candy Crush on her iPad. And of course, there was always time for Bingo. Her family will miss her greatly and will forever value the love and encouragement she gave to each of them. In addition to her husbands', Elaine was predeceased by her loving daughter Gail Taulty Henry. She is survived by her loving daughter and best friend Linda Taulty Vignola and her husband Michael, four grandchildren; Michael Vincelette (Sandy) of Wallingford, Kimberly Henry (Matt) of Stratford, Melissa Henry (Bobbie) of Branford, Joseph Henry of Shelton, and four great-grandchildren; Renee & Ryan Vincelette of Wallingford and Kayla & Kevin Lembo of Stratford. Additionally, she leaves behind two nephews; William Taulty (Rosa) & Robert Taulty (Tess), a niece Maureen Taulty Viola (Joe), and a niece Judy Jablonski-Libbey (Ron), and Nephew James Jablonski (Sue). Calling hours will take place on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.in Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home, 161 West Church Street, Seymour CT 06483. Inurnment will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. DIRECTLY in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Daniels Farm Road, Trumbull. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit us at www.hullf.com Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 16, 2019