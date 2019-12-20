|
Sister Mary Elizabeth Sharp
Sister Mary Elizabeth (Bertha) Sharp, a member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, died on December 18, 2019, at Ozanam Hall in Bayside, New York, at age 94. She was born on February 22, 1925, in Brooklyn, New York.
After pronouncing her vows as a School Sister of Notre Dame in 1946, she taught at Corpus Christi Middle School in Baltimore, Maryland; she also taught at Catholic schools in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York, and at Thomas Aquinas High School in Dover, New Hampshire. In her retirement, Sister resided at Villa Notre Dame in Wilton, CT.
Friends may call at Villa Notre Dame, 345 Belden Hill Road, Wilton, on Sunday, December 22, from 3 to 7 p.m., with a Christian wake service at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 23, at 10 a.m. in the chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, Atlantic-Midwest Province, c/o Development Office, 345 Belden Hill Road, Wilton, CT 06897.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Cornell Memorial Home, Danbury.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 21, 2019