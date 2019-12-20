Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
247 White St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-4833
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Sharp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Mary Elizabeth Sharp Ssnd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sister Mary Elizabeth Sharp Ssnd Obituary
Sister Mary Elizabeth Sharp
Sister Mary Elizabeth (Bertha) Sharp, a member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, died on December 18, 2019, at Ozanam Hall in Bayside, New York, at age 94. She was born on February 22, 1925, in Brooklyn, New York.
After pronouncing her vows as a School Sister of Notre Dame in 1946, she taught at Corpus Christi Middle School in Baltimore, Maryland; she also taught at Catholic schools in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York, and at Thomas Aquinas High School in Dover, New Hampshire. In her retirement, Sister resided at Villa Notre Dame in Wilton, CT.
Friends may call at Villa Notre Dame, 345 Belden Hill Road, Wilton, on Sunday, December 22, from 3 to 7 p.m., with a Christian wake service at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 23, at 10 a.m. in the chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, Atlantic-Midwest Province, c/o Development Office, 345 Belden Hill Road, Wilton, CT 06897.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Cornell Memorial Home, Danbury.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cornell Memorial Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -