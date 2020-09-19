Mary Ellen Bolton
Mary Ellen Bolton (MEB), former resident of Stratford and Trumbull, current resident of Monroe, passed away peacefully, with a smile on her face at home, surrounded by her husband and children on September 16, 2020. She was 59 years of age, born in Bronx, NY. She was the daughter of Thomas and Patricia Reynolds. She graduated in 1982 from the College of New Rochelle, continued on to Southern CT State University for her Masters in Literacy, as well as Fairfield University for a Sixth Year in Special Education, completing her resume with a certificate in Administration from Sacred Heart University.
Mary Ellen was the proud elementary principal of Jane Ryan School in Trumbull for the last 10 years, previously at Wilcoxson and Stratford Academy. MEB was loved by all of her staff, students and families; her love and leadership touched thousands of lives throughout her 33 years in education. She loved being an educator; it was more than a job, it was her vocation. She loved being on any beach, walking the lake, but nothing compared to being with her family and friends. Her mere presence, brightened any room she walked into by her smile, her laughter and her every-present joy.
Mary Ellen is survived by her devoted husband of 37 years, Deacon Tim Bolton, and four children; son Tim, wife Liz, and two children, Mateo, Adriana (Chandler, AZ); daughter, Meagan, husband Brian Roxbee, two children Molly, Maisie (Monroe, CT); daughter Kaitlin (Monroe, CT); son Matthew (Monroe, CT). Daughter-in-law of Alice Bolton (Shelton); is the oldest of seven brothers and sisters all residing in the NY area; beloved sister-in-law to the Bolton family. Aunt Melon was a beloved aunt to over 40 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by Thomas and Patricia Reynolds, and father-in-law, James A. Bolton Jr.
To the friends, family and community of Mary Ellen, a livestream of the Funeral Mass will be available for viewing. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 22nd at 11 a.m. Publicly accessible livestream address: https://boxcast.tv/view/funeral-mass-for-mary-ellen-bolton-orf5rtjlurb4usm1burm
Due to concerns regarding our current health climate, we remind our community that in-person attendance for both the visitation and Funeral Mass are private. Although, for those who wish, you may attend the graveside service Tuesday, September 22nd, 1 p.m. at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Road, Trumbull. In order to maintain the safety of our community, we remind friends and family to please wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a special fund being constructed in Mary Ellen's honor, for patients and families living with neuro-oncology diagnosis; donation checks can be made out to St. Vincent's Medical Center, and in the memo line - "Neuro-Oncology" 2800 Main St., Bridgeport, CT 06606.