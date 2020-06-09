Mary Ellen Cline Deegan

Mary Ellen Cline Deegan, 71 years old was the strongest member of the Deegan Family, formerly of Monroe, CT entered into God's Kingdom on January 19, 2020 in Maryville, TN after a brief illness. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Robert Deegan and family. She drove a bus for the towns of Monroe and Trumbull and worked for Monroe Supermarket and Goodwill. Her greatest passion was being a foster Mom. Her heart and home was always open to anyone in need. A graveside celebration will be on June 22, 2020 at the Riverside Cemetery in Shelton at 11:00 a.m. A future memorial service date will be announced after COVID-19. Please no flowers.



