Mary Ellen Deegan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ellen Cline Deegan
Mary Ellen Cline Deegan, 71 years old was the strongest member of the Deegan Family, formerly of Monroe, CT entered into God's Kingdom on January 19, 2020 in Maryville, TN after a brief illness. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Robert Deegan and family. She drove a bus for the towns of Monroe and Trumbull and worked for Monroe Supermarket and Goodwill. Her greatest passion was being a foster Mom. Her heart and home was always open to anyone in need. A graveside celebration will be on June 22, 2020 at the Riverside Cemetery in Shelton at 11:00 a.m. A future memorial service date will be announced after COVID-19. Please no flowers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Riverside Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved