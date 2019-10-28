|
|
Mary Ellen Durso
Mary Ellen Durso, 64, of Milford, died Oct. 26 after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born July 24, 1955, to the late John and Genevieve (Leahy) Durso. Mary Ellen, or Mel as she was called, earned a bachelor's degree in German from the University of Bridgeport, as well as a master's in education and a paralegal degree. She taught at Central High School in Bridgeport before taking a job in the registrar's office at the University of Bridgeport's law school, now Quinnipiac University School of Law. QU honored her for 25 years of service in 2011, when she retired as associate dean and registrar.
Mel was happiest at family gatherings, vacationing in Maine, reading by the beach, swimming, petting dogs, coloring with and making play dough creations alongside her grandnieces and grandnephew. She was a transport volunteer with a rescue dog group.
She will be missed every day by her three siblings, Janet Waldman (Victor) of Milford, Theresa Donnelly (Bob) of Milford, and Jack Durso (Robin) of Wallingford; three nieces, Julie McClintock (Brandon) of Chula Vista, CA, Betsy Shah (Aakash) of Milford and Brianna Durso of Wallingford; two nephews, John Durso (Melinda) of North Branford and Joe Durso (Lauren) of Ansonia; four grandnieces—Malia and Isla McClintock, Maya and Leena Shah, and grandnephew Jay Shah; her godson, Harrison Hathaway; and her two lifelong friends, Robin Shea and Virginia Kelly. She was predeceased by a niece, Gerri Marie Durso, and two nephews, Robbie and Danny Donnelly.
A private celebration of her life will take place at a later date.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 29, 2019