Mary F. Wood

Mary F. Wood, 92 of Fairfield, the beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Wood, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She was born in Norwalk to the late Harry and Dora Williams and was a lifelong area resident.

Mary is survived by her loving children, Louise Miller and her husband, Frederick of Fairfield and Leonard Wood and his wife, Margaret of Newtown. She will also be missed by her granddaughter, Dora Sorg and her husband, Casey of Newtown, and great-granddaughter, Addie Sorg.

Friends are invited to greet her family on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Rd. in Fairfield Center. Friends may attend the funeral on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 leaving the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery.

A full obituary will be published in Sunday's edition. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com Published in Connecticut Post on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary