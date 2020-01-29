|
Mary Fiordelisi
Mary Fiordelisi, age 100, of Monroe, devoted wife of the late Mario Fiordelisi passed away peacefully on January 28th, surrounded by family at the Ludlowe Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Fairfield.
Born in Brooklyn, NY on November 4, 1919, she was the daughter of Gregorio and Giuseppina Bongiorno, both immigrants from Sicily. As a young girl, Mary excelled in her studies. Skipping two grades, she graduated from High School at the age of 16. She started work immediately as a stock girl at Macy's Department Store at Herald Square in NYC, and went on to become a supervisor in Macy's accounting department. She later became the head of payroll accounts at Albert Einstein College in the Bronx.
As a young woman, Mary loved to ski, ice skate and dance. In 1948, she married her husband, Mario, a World War II Veteran. Mary and Mario lived in Belmont and later the Morris Park Avenue section of the Bronx, where they raised their family.
Mary was an avid reader, loved to travel and was a great cook and baker. She especially enjoyed holiday times with her family and friends.
Mary was predeceased by her parents, 5 sisters and 1 brother, her husband and several nieces and nephews. Survivors include her devoted daughter, Geraldine Stella (Guy) of Trumbull, two cherished grandchildren, Danielle, Elisa Esteves (Jack), and two great-grandchildren, Derek and Dominic.
Mary was a woman of strong faith. She was proud of her Italian heritage. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her family and friends were always the center of her life. She will be missed deeply.
Mary's family would like to thank the staff of Ludlowe as well as the staff of Constellation Hospice for the kind and loving care that they provided.
Calling hours will be on Friday, January 31st, at the Spadaccino Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike, in Monroe from 3 – 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Stephen's Church, 6949 Main Street, in Trumbull on Saturday, February 1st, at 11 a.m. Interment will be private, and will take place at a later date at St. Raymond's Cemetery in the Bronx.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a donation to , PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090 or online at .
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 30, 2020