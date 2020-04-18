|
|
Mary A. Gold
Mary A. Gold, age 97, of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, April 17, 2020 with her cousin Maryann, Erma Johnson, Anna Cotas, and Marianne Meyers at her side. She was the wife of the late Herman Gold.
Mary was born in Bridgeport on July 3, 1922. She worked for Dictaphone in Stratford. She was devoted to her faith and often attended services at St. Andrew's Church, where she was a longtime parishioner. Many enjoyable nights were spent at the Roma Club in Bridgeport where she was a long standing member.
Mary is survived by her niece, Pat Hochman and husband, Howard of Stonington; her nephew, Richard Sakowicz and his wife, Joyce, of Shelton; one grandniece Samantha DiCicco and her husband, Bill of Milford; two grandnephews, David and Danny; several great grandnephews; cousin, Maryann Chetlen and her husband, Thomas of Trumbull, their children, Luke, Jason and Jessica and their spouses Alison, Kiera and Jim; a beloved "son" Robert Fountain; a beloved "daughter" Erma Johnson Fountain; her caregivers Anna Cotas and Marianne Meyers; and many cousins. In addition to her husband, Mary was predeceased by her mother, Josephine Provenzano and two sisters, Seraphina and Vencenza Provenzano.
Due to the public health crisis, entombment and committal will be held privately in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. To express condolences online visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 19, 2020