Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pistey Funeral Home Inc
2155 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-2213
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Gold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Gold


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Gold Obituary
Mary A. Gold
Mary A. Gold, age 97, of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, April 17, 2020 with her cousin Maryann, Erma Johnson, Anna Cotas, and Marianne Meyers at her side. She was the wife of the late Herman Gold.
Mary was born in Bridgeport on July 3, 1922. She worked for Dictaphone in Stratford. She was devoted to her faith and often attended services at St. Andrew's Church, where she was a longtime parishioner. Many enjoyable nights were spent at the Roma Club in Bridgeport where she was a long standing member.
Mary is survived by her niece, Pat Hochman and husband, Howard of Stonington; her nephew, Richard Sakowicz and his wife, Joyce, of Shelton; one grandniece Samantha DiCicco and her husband, Bill of Milford; two grandnephews, David and Danny; several great grandnephews; cousin, Maryann Chetlen and her husband, Thomas of Trumbull, their children, Luke, Jason and Jessica and their spouses Alison, Kiera and Jim; a beloved "son" Robert Fountain; a beloved "daughter" Erma Johnson Fountain; her caregivers Anna Cotas and Marianne Meyers; and many cousins. In addition to her husband, Mary was predeceased by her mother, Josephine Provenzano and two sisters, Seraphina and Vencenza Provenzano.
Due to the public health crisis, entombment and committal will be held privately in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. To express condolences online visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pistey Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -