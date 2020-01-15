Connecticut Post Obituaries
Mary Gruza Obituary
Mary Gruza
Mary Mastrianna Gruza, age 93, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Raymond A. Gruza, passed away on January 12, 2020 in her home. Mary was born in Norwalk on September 30, 1926 to the late Luigi and Anna (DiFlorio) Mastrianna and has been a lifelong area resident. She was a retired chief operator for Southern New England Telephone Company. Survivors include her beloved daughter, Louanne Gruza of Stratford, a sister, Elizabeth Scarpello of Norwalk, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was pre-deceased by her brothers, Frank and Ralph Mastrianna. Funeral services and entombment in St. Michael's Mausoleum were private and entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. To make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 16, 2020
