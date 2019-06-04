Connecticut Post Obituaries
Mary Helen Scarnuley

Mary Helen Scarnuley Obituary
Mary Helen Scarnuley
Mary Helen Scarnuley, 64, of Trumbull, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family after a two-year battle with cancer. Born on January 23, 1955 in Bridgeport, she was the daughter of the late Florence and William Scarnuley, Sr. A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Black Rock Church, 3685 Black Rock Tpk., Fairfield, CT 06432. Friends may greet the family from 9 a.m. to 10 am. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Swim Across the Sound at https://give.stvincents.org/DonateNow or the Stratford Cat Project at http://stratfordcatproject.org/. To view the full obituary and leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
