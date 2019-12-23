|
Mary Hricz
Mary Helen Varga Hricz, age 91 of Shelton, the beloved widow of Joseph Hricz, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 in Griffin Hospital. She was born on December 15, 1928 in Plavec, Czechoslovakia to the late Stefan and Mary (Mertin) Varga. A lifelong area resident, she was a member of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church in Trumbull. Mary was a retired Inspector for Remington Arms and a member of the National Slovak Society. Survivors include her devoted children, Joseph Hricz and his wife Donna of Seymour and Linda Hricz-Borges and her husband Jeffrey of Huntington as well as son-in-law Andrew Wuchek of Monroe, her cherished grandchildren, Wendy Becker and her husband James, David Wuchek and wife Aribella, Kimberly Majewski and her husband Michael, Stephanie Hricz, Matthew and Emily Borges, great-grandchildren Juliet and Charlie Becker, Mila Wuchek and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was predeceased by her daughter Mary Ann Wuchek and her siblings, Stefan, Helen, Margaret and Anna. Funeral Services will take place on Saturday, December 28th at 9:15 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford, and at 10:00 a.m. in St. John's Byzantine Church, Trumbull for a Divine Liturgy with the Office of Christian Burial. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery Stratford. Friends may call on Friday from 5-7 p.m. Panachida will be at 5:00 p.m. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 26, 2019