Mary A. Iassogna
Mary A. (Wargo) Iassogna, age 91, of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late James C. Iassogna. Born in Bridgeport on February 2, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Mary Pohorence Wargo. Mary had worked as a radiology clerk at Bridgeport Hospital for many years before her retirement in 1994. She was a longtime member of the Women's Auxiliary Post 1250 and also served as a proud member of the First Plavecky Society of the Holy Trinity. She was a woman of great faith and enjoyed her time spent with friends at the Our Lady of Grace Bingo and Pinochle Clubs. Her greatest enjoyment however was found in the time she spent surrounded by her loving family. A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend of many, she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her loving son, David A. Iassogna of Bridgeport, her cherished grandchildren, Rhianon Iassogna of Seymour, Timothy Iassogna and his wife Julie of Bridgeport, James Iassogna of Naugatuck and Christopher Iassogna of Bridgeport, her adored great-grandchildren, Logan and Landon, her daughter-in-law, Debbie Berry and her husband Danny of Seymour, her brother-in-law, Ronald Vitali of Trumbull and her family dog, Chea, as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband James, she was also predeceased by her son, James G. Iassogna and her sister, Jane Hobanec.
Due to the concerns at this time surrounding social gatherings, all services and interment will be held privately for the immediate family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 20, 2020