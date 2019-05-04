Mary Jane Collins

Collins- Mary Jane, formerly Chet Collins peacefully passed away on April 30, 2019. Born in Bridgeport she is the daughter of the late Francis and Louise Collins. Mary Jane served her country in the U.S. Navy serving as a radio operator aboard several ships in the 6th Fleet. She served during the Cuban Missle Crisis, and is a Vietnam Nam-era veteran. She was awarded several service ribbons and was honored with the Good Conduct Medal. After returning to civilian life, Mary became a Bridgeport Police officer serving honorably for twenty five years. After retiring from the Bridgeport Police Department, Mary became a substance abuse counselor at Guenster House helping many people to address and overcome their addiction. Mary Jane is survived by her daughter Krista Collins and son David Collins as well as two granddaughters, Joanna and Jessica Collins. She is also survived by her sister Maureen Harris and her brother Kevin Collins. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by Carol Haley Collins and her brother, Richard Collins. A Funeral service will take place on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the Larson Funeral Home, 2496 North Ave, Bridgeport. Anyone wishing to donate in Mary Jane's honor may do so with the Bridgeport Police Benevolent Association. To light a candle or leave a condolence on line go to www.larsonfh.com