Mary Jane Dunn

Mar. 13, 1933 - Oct. 14, 2020

Mary Jane (Mooney) Dunn, 87, of Norwalk, CT, formerly of Westport, CT, passed peacefully on October 14, 2020.

Born March 13, 1933 in Derby, CT to James P. and Mary L. Mooney, she was raised in Shelton and married the late Robert Walker Dunn, Sr. in 1954.

Mary Jane graduated from Laurelton Hall before graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology from the University of Connecticut. She was a member of the Laurelton and UConn alumni associations. Mary Jane worked as an elementary school teacher in Morristown, NJ for several years before retiring, choosing to volunteer with several local groups and as an active participant in the choir at St. Luke Catholic Church in Westport, CT.

Mary Jane was an avid reader and loved to travel. She lived for several years in Japan while Robert was in the US Air Force, before the family moved back to California, and ultimately Westport, to raise their children.

Mary Jane is survived by daughter Mary Pat and her husband Fred Vorreyer of Hagerstown, MD, and son Bob and his wife Kathy of Anchorage, AK; four grandchildren, Kerri, Kate, Chris, and Sarah; four great-grandchildren, Tyler, Katy, Allie, and Finn; and her much loved brothers James P. Mooney, Jr. of Orange, CT and William O. Mooney of Shelton, CT.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.



